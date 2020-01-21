South Bay residents with at least an hour per week of spare time are invited to volunteer for Reading Partners, a nonprofit organization that helps children improve reading fundamentals.
Volunteers provide one-on-one literacy instruction to students in Los Angeles and the South Bay, at the location of their choice. Training is provided and tutors work with the same student each week, building lasting relationships.
This school year, Reading Partners will serve more than 700 students through its evidence-based academic program. For details, contact Steve Aslin at (213)399-8599 or steven.aslin@readingpartners.org.