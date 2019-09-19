Adrienne Stringer (from left); Kim Linz, former principal of Manhattan Beach Middle School; Debbie Dreiling, a math teacher at Manhattan Beach Middle School; Emily Allen, Manhattan Beach USD school psychologist; and Karina Gerger, principal of Pennekamp Elementary at Country Thunder Concert in Arizona in April 2019, the first music festival the group attended since surviving the mass shooting at the Route 91 festival in Las Vegas in 2017. (Photo courtesy of Karina Gerger)