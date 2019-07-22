Manhattan Beach's Dial-A-Ride program can help senior citizens get to the grocery store, but that leads to issues with how the elderly people handle unloading and putting away the groceries once home, says Carol Kitabayashi, executive director of operations for Westside Pacific Villages. WPV aims to establish volunteer-based villages in the local community to help seniors with daily tasks such as shopping and putting away their groceries. (Photo by Kirsten Farmer)