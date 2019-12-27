Stella Reid, a nanny to celebrities for 30 years, former reality television star, and the co-author of Nanny 911 and "The Nanny Chronicles of Hollywood" is right here in the South Bay, and ready to help with beach cities progeny.
“Nanny Stella” considers herself a solution-based family consultant and parenting expert who imparts strategies for balance, loving discipline and a happy home environment.
Reid said she officially started her business Nanny Stella Inc. while on the TV show Nanny 911.
"I stopped nannying for families one on one," said Reid "and offered ‘parent coach services’ to more people.”
She also provides a nanny matching service, pairing the right nanny to the right family.
Reid said she began her childcare career by working for a non-entertainment family in Rancho Palos Verdes.
"When I started working with just newborns, that’s when I was referred to people in the entertainment industry,” Reid said.
Reid lives here in the South Bay as she’s done since she first moved to the U.S. in 1989.
“My clients have been predominantly on the Westside. I got tired driving the 405,” she laughed. “I wanted to offer what can be seen as a luxury service to everyone—especially closer to home.”
Her writing career was an outgrowth of both her television career and her experiences as a working nanny.
“The first book was Nanny 911 Expert Advice for All Your Parenting Emergencies,” she said. “That came about because I pitched the idea to the producers of the TV show Nanny 911. Myself and Nanny Deb had that book out on the shelves very quickly. The Nanny Chronicles of Hollywood is a tongue-in-cheek book about nanny lives written with a friend of mine."
Along with co-writer Julia Swales, Reid includes insider information on both parents and nannies.
Today, Nanny Stella Inc. offers nanny and newborn care placement services as well as parent/nanny coaching. Her business also offers online training for nannies and newborn care specialists.
“Although my business is Los Angeles-wide, across the country, and even international, the South Bay is my home,” she said. “I love it here.”
Being located in the beach cities has shifted her business somewhat, she reports.
“I think it’s shifted how nannies are viewed and how they are paid servicing the beach cities," she said.
Reid wants parents to know she’s based right here in their own beach town.
“Some people think I’m not based here, when they realize I am on their doorstep they get excited.”
Nanny Stella Inc.