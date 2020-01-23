Good Vibe and Chroma Haze played their second sets in summer 2019 for Manhattan Beach’s Concerts in the Park, and it may have been the last.
The city is considering stopping teen bands from opening for headliners at the Polliwog Park event after feedback from an end-of-series survey in September showed little interest in the youth music.
"It's not that we were going to discontinue youth bands completely, but there needs to be balance in programming,“ said Mark Leyman, parks and recreation director for Manhattan Beach. "Each year we try to enhance events and try different things," Leyman added.
"I was disappointed that they took away the best opportunity for teen bands to get their name out and play in front of a lot of people," said Slater Heidrich, bass player and vocalist for Good Vibe.
"It was the biggest (crowd) I've ever performed," Chroma Haze drummer Ethan Makauskas said. "It was phenomenal—I got to perform in front of thousands of people," he added. His sets at the 2018 and 2019 Concerts in the Park were "some of the greatest days of my life," Makauskas said.
Supporters of the teen music will argue for reconsideration Monday, Jan. 27 at 6 p.m. at Manhattan Beach's Parks and Recreation Department meeting.
"Hopefully the city will reconsider because it's great to have things that are geared toward our teenagers, giving them positive experiences (in positive) environments, said Kimberly Koffler, Makauskas' mother who organized teen bands for Concerts in the Park.
Out of 103 total survey responses to the statement "opening acts added value to the overall concert experience," 69 disagreed or strongly disagreed, while 18 people agreed or strongly agreed, according to the results. Sixteen reported no opinion.
Leyman said it was important to listen to a majority 70% who disapproved of the teen opening acts.
"We don't want to continue to do something that doesn't work with that crowd," Leyman said, adding most survey respondents stated they just like socializing with friends and family before the headliner.
"It was very disappointing to me; the city was listening to the few instead of the many," Koffler said, adding that everyone in the city hadn't taken the survey.
Heidrich and Makauskas, juniors at Mira Costa High School, however, said the crowds visibly seemed to enjoy their performances.
"Most people were dancing...everybody seemed like they were having a good time," Makauskas said.
Koffler didn't find out that the bands were being booted, she said, until she asked.
Someone from the city told her they were not planning on doing it again said Koffler of the teen band performances.
"It didn't cost the city anything—I volunteered my time, they didn't pay the kids and I don't believe they had any extra staff on hand," Koffler said.
Heidrich said he hopes the teen bands opening for adult bands at Concerts in the Park will remain past his teenager years, and for Polliwog Park to be an icon for kids' performance spaces.
People have come to Chroma Haze's gigs at other venues after hearing the band at Polliwog Park, Makauskas said.
"We've grown in popularity because of it," he added. "To take away that connection really sucks."
"It breaks my heart...it really hurts to know no other teenager will ever have that experience," Makauskas added.
“That’s an experience you can’t even get in college,” said Kat Monk, Heidrich's mother. "It's good for them to ride on the coattails of bigger bands. It's something that my son will never forget (and it's) disappointing that they're taking that away," Monk said.
Instead of killing the teens’ gigs, Monk said she suggests reducing the set times, only allowing Manhattan Beach native bands or only having teen groups some weeks of the series.
Leyman offered venues for teen bands to perform in lieu of the summer event in an initial meeting with Monk, she said, such as the Joslyn Community Center and at art exhibit openings. But Monk said that defeats the point of them getting bigger audiences.
"There would be no foot traffic and (it) does not serve any purpose because all the teen bands already play at all the local bars. There would be larger crowds (at the bars) than in the Joslyn Center," Monk said by email. The crowds are not even remotely similar to playing concerts in the park, she added, and it would be nearly impossible to get a group of teen supporters to go to an art opening.
In a second meeting, Leyman said, he mentioned allowing teen bands to perform at two concerts spread throughout the series and survey those attendees afterwards.
Band parents applied for the city's new community arts grant program, Leyman said, of which some city funding is earmarked for performing arts. There are a number of opportunities at smaller venues and events, he added, like the Manhattan Beach Teen Center, the farmers' market and the pier lighting. Parents and bands can apply for the grant money, but will have to plan events like block parties and last year's Stomping Ground Festival, Leyman said, for the teens to perform at if the Cultural Arts Commission and City Council approves it.
The two parents have garnered nearly 500 signatures on an online petition, Koffler said, which they plan to present at the Monday parks and rec meeting.