The letters P-E-A-C-E will be spelled out in the sand just north of the pier in Manhattan Beach Saturday, Sept 21.
To mark the United Nations’ International Peace Day, local groups will be hosting Stand in the Sand 4 Peace and Climate Action at 8 a.m., followed by a coastal cleanup at 9 a.m.
“We would like to bring awareness to the day the United Nations has marked for peace and non-violence,” said Karen Wooldrige, who is helping to organize the event, noting it will be timed with major celebrations going on around the globe. “Sept. 21 is also World Clean-up day and we will be collaborating with Heal the Bay to support their efforts.”
Other organizations supporting the event include: The Manhattan Beach Unified School District, local fire and police departments, Grades of Green, South Bay Cares, Heal the Bay and the Roundhouse Aquarium.
To register for the event, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/stand-in-the-sand-4-peace-climate-change-tickets-70311628975?aff=ebdssbeac
For more information on Peace Day, visit http://peaceoneday.org/