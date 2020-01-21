Dozens of beach city volunteers armed with clipboards head out this week to answer a question that looms large as 2020 begins: Has homelessness gone up in the South Bay?
The annual countywide count takes place over three days — with the South Bay count set for Wednesday night, Jan. 22 — to collect date for what is called a point-in-time measurement of how many people are living without shelter. The results will not be released until several months later.
Los Angeles Homeless Service Authority officials have said they hope to recruit 8,000 volunteers who will fan out from about 160 deployment sites throughout the county.
In 2019, the numbers in the South Bay went up by 6%. Overall, Los Angeles County saw homeless numbers go up by 12%.
The numbers were a blow to the region, in light of the millions of dollars allocated to the homeless crisis. Measure H, a countywide 0.25% sales tax passed in 2017, is funding a 10-year plan by the county to spend $355 million annually on fighting homelessness.
The city of Los Angeles had its own $1.2 million pot of funding from Measure HHH, approved by voters in 2016, to build roughly 10,000 housing units.
Shelters and other more long-term housing, however, have yet to be built and opened in many cases. The homeless count will yield a better idea of whether that effort, especially within the city of Los Angeles, is working.
Alarmed by the rising numbers in what was already a bad situation, many areas, including the beach cities, have launched a more aggressive approach in outreach to the homeless community.
The three beach cities now have two Mental Evaluation Team members, or county-trained mental health clinicians, who check on the individual welfare of people who are homeless, said George Gabriel, senior management analyst for Manhattan Beach.
One of them is specifically for Redondo Beach, Gabriel said, who is also the Manhattan Beach’s homelessness liaison; the other bounces between Hermosa Beach and Manhattan Beach — and visits Manhattan twice a week now instead of once a week.
A $330,000 grant from L.A. County’s Measure H made that possible; that money also allowed Manhattan Beach to get additional outreach workers from Harbor Interfaith Services, Gabriel said.
Manhattan Beach City Councilmember Richard Montgomery, in looking at the rise and fall of the homeless numbers locally, said the influx into the beach cities could reflect a migration of homeless individuals who are looking for a safer, less-congested area.
Gabriel emphasized that the county’s annual homeless count only reflects a single point in time.
"In the South Bay, they are transient," he said. "They may stay in Hermosa, sleep in Redondo and pass through Manhattan."
Gabriel, meanwhile, said he doesn't expect the numbers to increase—though that's not a certainty.
"You never know," Gabriel said, "because (the beach cities) have a transient nature."
For now, the county's Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority isn't saying what it anticipates from the 2020 numbers beyond providing an updated picture of what progress has been made.
Carlos Amador, community engagement supervisor for LAHSA, said homeless providers throughout the region have been "working tirelessly" over the past year to make serves accessible to the homeless population.
A dearth of available and immediate shelter beds and long-term affordable housing units makes the challenge tougher. The housing vacancy rate in the county, according to LAHSA, is below 3%.
Homeless advocate Amber Sheikh Ginsberg, of San Pedro, said she thinks this year's count will reflect another year of growth in homeless numbers.
"I get a general feeling that our numbers are up, possibly by the same percentage (as last year)," she said. "But I really don't know."
Based on her personal observations, however, area encampments have gotten larger, she said.
Ginsberg heads up a working group on homelessness for Los Angeles City Council District 15 and also has served on Mayor Eric Garcetti's homelessness advisory panel.
"The count sets the tone; it's the 'census' in a lot of ways," she said, emphasizing that it's used to determine funding levels. "People argue about the data's integrity, but at the end of the day, we're looking at (overall) trends."