Hermosa Beach Pier marked the first celebration for the South Bay beach cities’ week of Hanukkah celebrations and menorah lightings.
The event was hosted by the Jewish Community Center Sunday, Dec. 22.
The pier came to life for the South Bay’s largest Hanukkah celebration, featuring high-flying acrobatic performances by the Calypso Tumblers and a Chanukah performance by the Growing Garden Academy.
A massive gelt drop delighted children, who caught chocolate wrapped in parachutes thrown out by Hermosa Beach Firefighters.
The celebrations will continue throughout the week, with more lighting events at the Redondo Beach City Center and Metlox Plaza in Manhattan Beach Monday, Dec. 23. On Thursday, Dec. 26, events will take place at the Manhattan Village Mall, in Manhattan Beach, and at El Segundo City Hall.