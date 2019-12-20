Kara Connell and Kelly Bockrath were both running individual businesses based in Long Beach, but they knew they wanted to start a business together.
Connell explained they were both obsessed with airbrush tanning. But, finding a place in Long Beach that performed decent spray tans was difficult.
“So, we thought about opening our own salon," Connell said. "During that time, however, we were also introduced to sugaring. Since both Kelly and I struggle with sensitive skin and eczema, traditional waxing was never an option for either of us due to the chemicals and the abrasive nature of the service. Sugaring, though, is made with just sugar, lemon and water, making it a natural alternative.”
One thing led to another.
“As we did research for our salon, we found that the main ingredient in the airbrush tanning solution is DHA: a derivative of sugar," said Connell. "It was like a light bulb came on. We felt that these two sugar-based services were the perfect complement to one another, so we built a business around it.”
That business is now Sugar Cove.
The duo has opened four stores over the last seven years, serving thousands of clients sold on the sugaring technique and the skilled airbrush tans they offer.
“This year was especially exciting to announce our rebrand as Sugar Cove," Connell said. "We are looking towards building on the experience and expanding to serve more clients in new communities."
What drew the pair to their Redondo Beach location?
“Kelly and I both have roots in the South Bay," Connell said. "Our families grew up in Hermosa Beach, Palos Verdes, Torrance and Redondo Beach. I previously had a South Bay-based business, and Kelly currently lives in Redondo Beach. It was a natural progression for us to open a South Bay location.”
Connell terms sugaring services of all kinds are among the salon’s most popular services.
“The Brazilian is particularly popular," she said. "Clients love their results and that the treatment is an all-natural alternative to waxing.”
The salon’s new look reflects a feminine, California-beach vibe, said Connell.
“Our new branding is clean and modern, but incorporates coastal textures and local vibes. An example of this is the new wall decals up in all of our locations, featuring an abstract photo of the Hermosa Beach pier.”
The salons offer a monthly membership titled Cove Club that offers one sugaring service per month, as well as member-only events and specials.
Connell notes that they’ve also added new services to their salon menu.
“We were very excited to announce the addition of the Vanicure," she said. "It’s an aftercare treatment designed to help prevent red bumps and in-grown hairs, and keeps the bikini area smooth and skin radiant. We use The Perfect V’s luxury skincare products to heal and pamper the delicate skin around that area.”
With a full menu that includes airbrush tanning, sugaring, and skincare, Sugar Cove is a sweet spot indeed for body treatments.
Sugar Cove
211 Torrance Blvd., Redondo Beach, CA 90277
(310) 374-0100