With the pier lit up, the rest of Manhattan Beach has quickly gotten in the holiday spirit.
Families and children ate a pancake breakfast at the Joslyn Center, 1601 N Valley Drive, on Sunday, Dec. 1 — and there was a special guest there: Santa Claus.
Each year, the Manhattan Beach Kiwanis Club hosts Breakfast with Santa, an event that raises money for Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles.
The event also featured a musical performance from DJ Rob Christie, carnival games and face painting for the kids, and a “Letters to Santa” table. And the Manhattan Beach Santa Float was on site to take photos with.