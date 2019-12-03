Wonder where the beach's entrepreneurs, restaurateurs, hoteliers and philanthropists live? See four distinctive, holiday-decorated South Bay homes this weekend during the Sandpipers 27th annual Holiday Homes Tour.
The tours run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6 and Saturday, Dec. 7; From 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8.
Shop handmade items and grab a bite from local artisans and restaurants at the Sandpipers Holiday Market, 920 Highland Ave., Manhattan Beach. On Saturday only, enjoy an ocean view rooftop happy hour from 2 to 7 p.m. at 200 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach. A shuttle will take you to happy hour until 5 p.m.—just park at the holiday market or any of the tour stops.
Tickets are $33 in advance at https://bit.ly/2DCHPdV; $38 at the door.
You can also buy pre-sale tickets at Bristol Farms Manhattan Beach, Deep Roots Garden Center, Gum Tree Manhattan Beach and Hermosa Beach, Waterleaf interior store and GROW market. Home locations and tour starting points will be emailed to you upon ticket purchase. The holiday market will be at the Neptunian Woman's Club, 920 Highland Ave., Manhattan Beach.
Still have questions? Email heatherjacobson4@gmail.com for more information.