A reminder to all South Bay motorists: roadwork on Vista Del Mar is set to begin Sept. 7.
The City of Los Angeles Public Works Department will be working on a new pressurized sewer line slated for completion in 2020.
In the meantime, local traffic will be impacted during construction hours from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sept. 7 and then every Monday through Friday thereafter from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Through traffic will be maintained at all times with at least three lanes remaining opening, according to the city of Manhattan Beach.
Traffic on Vista del Mar between Waterview and Napolean Streets will be moved to the east side; northbound traffic will become one lane at Waterview Street for 1,4000 feet from south of Napolean Street to Surf Street; and southbound traffic will remain two lanes on Vista del Mar.
There will also be no parking permitted on both sides of the street near the traffic control area.
For more information, visit https://www.citymb.info/Home/Components/News/News/4595/43