A discussion on the life of George Freeth takes place Tuesday, Oct. 29, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., at the Redondo Beach Main Library located at 303 N. Pacific Coast Highway.
Learn more about legendary waterman George Freeth, who introduced and popularized the sport of surfing to mainland America.
Presenter Arthur C. Verge will focus on Freeth’s time in Redondo Beach, especially his time at the Redondo Beach plunge where he trained swimmers who became the nuclei of the Los Angeles County Lifeguard Service.
Freeth’s incredible life included being discovered by famed writer Jack London, working for the coastal land developers Abbot Kinney and Henry Huntington, and being awarded the Congressional Medal for Lifesaving for rescuing 12 drowning Japanese fishermen in 1908.
A rare 1913 silent film, “The Latest in Life Saving,” will be shown. The 7-minute film by Hollywood legend Mack Sennett, stars Freeth, Ludy Langer and Dolly Mings and was filmed on the Redondo Beach Pier. It is the only known film of Freeth in existence.
For more information, call (310) 318-0675, Option 5.