It was an evening to shine the light of hope.
Residents, family and friends remembered victims, championed survivors and payed tribute to those who actively work to shine light on abuse for the 11th annual Domestic Violence Candlelight Vigil at the Redondo Beach Police Department Saturday evening, Oct. 19.
The event, held in recognition of October’s Domestic Violence Awareness Month, aims to raise awareness of domestic violence and to raise awareness of resources available to those afflicted, directly or indirectly.
During the vigil, attendees raised candles and listened to speakers discuss domestic abuse statistics, how it manifests, and the hard work being carried out to end the violence.
The Redondo Beach Police Victim Advocacy Program, established in 1996, has served as a resource offering support to victims of domestic violence and their families.
Volunteers are trained to offer support, guidance and resources to victims and survivors of domestic violence.
For more information about the victim advocacy program, log on to redondo.org.