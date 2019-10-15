Unicorns, princesses and lobsters took over Edith Rodaway Park in Hermosa Beach for the 13th annual Pumpkins in the Park.
The event, hosted by the nonprofit Hermosa Beach Friends of the Parks, was attended more than two dozen families dressed in an array of costumes Saturday afternoon, Oct. 12.
Laura Leventhal, president of Friends of the Parks, said she looks forward to the event every year.
“We have a lot of familiar faces and over the past five years or so I’ve seen families grow up coming to this event, which is my favorite part,” Leventhal said.
The event, which community groups like Leadership Hermosa Beach and Hermosa Beach Rotary help coordinate, included a marionette show, hot dogs, mini-pumpkin decorating, ring and bean bag toss and face painting.
Rosie Emerson attended Pumpkins in the Park with her granddaughter Karolina Emmerson, who’s nearly 2.
“[Rosie’s] parents live down the street in Manhattan Beach, and she’s finally ready to come to these kind of events,” Emerson said. “We’re just so excited to be here and to decorate those mini-pumpkins.”