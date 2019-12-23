An L.A. County storm water catch basin—known locally as the pond at Manhattan Beach's Polliwog Park—has spilled over to the rest of the park once again after overnight rain Sunday.
County crews will rev up the on-site pump station to drain the water once Christmas week showers end. The playground gets inundated like this a couple of times a year.
Its basin shape allows runoff storage in the city until there's room for it in the County's storm water treatment system.
Polliwog Park's "expanded pond" serves as extra swimming room for the ducks, but don't take a dip in there yourself.