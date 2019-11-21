Manhattan Beach has officially rung in the holidays.
Thousands of lights wrapped along railings, up-and-down lampposts and even all over the Roundhouse Aquarium turned the Manhattan Beach Pier into an exhibition of electric illumination Wednesday night, Nov. 20.
The city’s 30th annual pier lighting commenced at 7 p.m., when Mayor Nancy Hersman flipped the switch, with thousands of people lining the boulevard leading up to the pier — wanting to experience the holiday magic.
The pier lighting wasn’t the only fun part of the evening. Santa Claus showed up on his sleigh and posed for photos with folks. There was also face painting, live music and even and appearance from Bailey, the mascot for the Los Angeles Kings.