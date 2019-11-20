One day, every year, the Redondo Beach Pier’s scenic octagon lifts its restrictions on skateboarding for the annual King of the Harbor Skateboard Championships.
The championship’s third annual celebration, a partnership between the city and Beachlife Backyard Games, included a 5-foot half pipe for the Sunday event.
Pro-skaters like Tony Alva, Cindy Whitehead and Mason Silva joined in on the action, much to the excitement of fans.
The event featured two championship competitions — for adults and youth — and an after party at Barney’s Beanery, hosted by Beachlife Backyard Games.