The Bay Club El Segundo opened the Clubhouse for kids in October, but children from all around the Los Angeles area got to check it out for free Thursday night, Dec. 12, during a Play at the Bay event.
The private members’ facility has a gym, pool, workout classes, basketball court and more.
The kids’ Clubhouse was originally called the Play Club and served as a day care for 50 toddlers at a time. Now, the $3.5-million renovated space serves 250 kids, infant through 12 years old, daily and has a 400-child capacity.
It’s much more than just a daycare. Reminiscent of a children’s museum, the Clubhouse hosts arts, STEAM, music, drama and physical activity programs while parents head to work, run errands or exercise at the club.
An array of themed play rooms introduce kids to the adult world, with a market, music studio, theater, mini house, dress-up room, science lab and even a “Little Vida” — a smaller, plastic version of the Bay Club’s Cafe Vida restaurant.
Kids ages 13 and up move from the Clubhouse to the Junior Influencer Club, where they can take fitness classes, make music, create videos and finish up schoolwork.