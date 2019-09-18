Redondo Beach-based Our Village, a nonprofit organization that helps youth with the challenges of autism, ADHD and social anxiety with the aid of social and support groups, hosts its annual “Fun-raiser” at the Comedy and Magic Club in Hermosa Beach on Wednesday, Sept. 25, beginning at 7 p.m.
Comedian Larry Miller headlines the event that helps raise funds for Our Village's social skills groups for children, teens and young adults.
Our Village was founded in 2015 by marriage and family therapist Monica Fyfe.
“Me and some colleagues wanted to provide a special place where we could provide an evidence-based social skills groups for kids, teens and young adults that were acceptable to families.. and also affordable to families,” Fyfe said. “We were finding that these support groups where peers could be with their cohorts and learn from each other were not available.”
Hermosa Beach's Michael Stamolis became a volunteer with Our Village because his son has high functioning autism. He later joined the organization's board and will soon be its treasurer.
“I think organizations like this are amazing for the participants and for the family members that are influenced by social interaction... Our Village survives off fundraisers like this that are small,” Stamolis said.
Our Village will also host its second annual Bowl-A-Con November 10 at the Palos Verdes Bowl in Torrance from 1 to 4 p.m. The family-friendly event will feature bowling, cosplay, treats, trophies and more.
Fyfe said the Bowl-A-Con is their version of San Diego's Comic-Con. It will be their last fundraiser at the bowling alley, which is reportedly going to shut its doors for future development.
“It allows them to step away from their video games and have fun,” said Fyfe of Bowl-A-Con.
Tickets, which are $25, for the “Fun-raiser” are available at https://bit.ly/2kOMFPq.
For more information on both fundraisers, visit ourvillageslc.org, or email hello@ourvillageslc.org.