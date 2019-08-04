National Night Out is back on Aug. 6 and the police departments throughout the South Bay are encouraging residents to throw their own block parties, get to know their neighbors and connect community with law enforcement.
National Night Out was established 36 years ago to create an informed and involved sense of community.
It stemmed from a network of neighborhood watch groups, crime prevention associations and law enforcement agencies.
It grew to become a fun, for-us-by-us annual celebration to promote building safer communities including cook-outs, parades and festivals.
Here are NNO events happening throughout the beach cities:
- In Manhattan Beach, neighborhoods registered for block parties with the local police agency have the opportunity to have officers pay a visit.
- Hermosa Beach will celebrate National Night Out with special free community movie night at South Park from 7 to 10 p.m. Incredibles 2 will be shown beginning at 7:50 p.m.
- Join your North Redondo neighbors for the 4th annual NNO celebration and potluck at Anderson Park from 3 to 9 p.m. Bring a dish to share and a blanket or a chair. The event includes music by David Carroll, an inflatable obstacle course for kids as well as a drone and K-9 demonstration from Redondo Beach Police Department. According to organizers, nearly 500 people attended the North Redondo event last year.
Hosts can register their events through National Night Out’s online portal, natw.org, and can request law enforcement attend their events by letting them know the address and times.
—Kalaisha Totty contributed