What happens when you get hundreds of Santas in one location?
Surely something wonderful.
More than 700 participants adorned in Ol’ Saint Nick attire gathered at the Hermosa Beach Pier Saturday morning, Dec. 14. for the California Great Santa Stroll. The stroll is part of a world competition for the most “Santas” gathered in one location.
Participants across the country dressed up as Santa to raise funds for local organizations.
This year’s inaugural event in Hermosa Beach benefited Mychal’s Learning Place, a Hawthorne nonprofit that provides people with developmental disabilities programs to build self-esteem.
“A week ago, we only had 100 people registered,” Mychal’s Learning Place volunteer Suzzane Karger said. “Today, we had 700 people registered and quite a few walk ups as well. It had such an amazing turnout for the first year.”
The current record for most Santas in one location was set in 2014, when 18,112 people attended an event organized by the Thrissur Citizenry and Thrissur Archdiocese in India.
—Daniella Segura contributed to this report