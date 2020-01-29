Tributes to late Los Angeles Lakers icon Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, who died tragically with seven others in a helicopter crash in Calabasas on Sunday, have been sprouting up all over Los Angeles.
In the South Bay, artists scrambled to paint over some larger-than-life figures that already graced the side of the JEI Learning Center in Manhattan Beach.
The mural, which originally depicted Steve Jobs, Oprah Winfrey and Bruce Lee, was completed about a month ago, according to JEI owner Anthony Joaquin.
"We thought those were great influential people," Joaquin said, "a strong female, an innovator, and then Bruce Lee."
But, early this week parents and students at the center talked about how Kobe and Gianna's deaths had such a profound impact, he said.
"It really touched us how Kobe and his daughter had such a beautiful relationship," Joaquin said. "That relationship between parent and child, we thought it was fitting."
Joaquin put a call in to the artists of the original mural.
Randall Williams and Stacy Nalapraya rose to the challenge.
“When this happened they called us back and said is there any possible way you can put Kobe Bryant on the wall? And, we said great,” Williams said. “They said you have until Saturday. So we came over last night (Tuesday) and we started.”
For now, the artists painted over only Jobs and Winfrey to make the tribute to Kobe and his daughter. Eventually, the entire wall will contain homages to the other victims of the crash, Joaquin said.
JEI Learning Center, opened for just two weeks, is celebrating its grand opening on Saturday.
When they do, a legend and his young daughter will be there for inspiration.
The JEI Learning Center is located at 1053 Aviation Blvd.