Manhattan Beach Police will be conducting a DUI/Driver’s License checkpoint on Friday, August 9 from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. at an unspecified location in the city, the department said Thursday.
The purpose of the checkpoint will be to promote public safety, increase the awareness of the dangers associated with drinking and driving, and deter impaired as well as unlicensed driving, according to Officer Kristie Colombo.
“The intent of the checkpoint is to encourage sober designated driver,” Colombo said in a statement. “By publicizing these educational and enforcement efforts, the Manhattan Beach Police Department believes that drinking and driving will be reduced.”
The department’s “zero tolerance” approach to enforcement will aim to send a clear message to designate a sober driver before celebrations begin, MBPD said.
“Simply put, if you are over the legal limit, you will be arrested,” Colombo added.
The public is also encouraged to help keep roadways safe by calling 911 if they see a suspected impaired driver.