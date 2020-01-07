The benefits of a plant-based diet are the focus of a free film, “Vegan 2019,” and cooking demonstration on Saturday, Jan. 18, at 3 p.m. at the South Bay Adventist Church.
The film covers events, people and cultural developments surrounding the vegan movement during the recent year. These include a growing awareness of the environmental impact of meat production and a rise in athletes on plant-based diets.
Klaus Mitchell, the film's director, said 2019 has been an incredible year for the vegan movement.
"It's been amazing to follow all the twists and turns," said Mitchell in a statement.
Immediately following the movie, registered dietitian Susan Jenson will demonstrate preparation of plant-based recipes and share samples with the group.
The church is located at 401 S. Prospect Ave., Redondo Beach. Register at SouthBayChurch.net or call 310-214-3123.