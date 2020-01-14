John Horger and Merna Marshall were named the 2019 Man and Woman of the Year by the Hermosa Beach Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau, it was announced Tuesday.
They will be honored at the chamber's Installation Gala on Wednesday, Jan. 22, at 5:30 p.m., at the Comedy and Magic Club in Hermosa Beach.
Also honored that evening will be Erin and Hilary Condren as Entrepreneur Couple of the Year.
Horger, a 44-year resident of Hermosa Beach, was honored for his contributions to preserving the city's history. He was a founding member of the Hermosa Beach Murals Project and is currently on the Board of Directors and chairman of the Site-Selection Committee. He was also a founding member of the Hermosa Beach Historical Society, serving as treasurer for 10 years, while helping fundraise and build the city's Historical Museum.
Horger was also the founder of the Hermosa Beach Girls Basketball League, assistant coach for Little League and AYSO soccer, and a volunteer for numerous events in the city.
Marshall worked to save the former Biltmore Hotel site from development, which led to a ballot measure in 1992 that led to the site becoming a beachfront park.
Marshall has also been involved for years in the Hermosa Beach Sister City Association in various capacities and the Woman's Club of Hermosa Beach.
Ten years ago, Marshall and her husband Winston started a weekly soup kitchen in a church in Bellflower that includes a clothing giveaway called Effe's Closet, which is sponsored by the Woman's Club.
For more information about the installation, call (310) 376-0951.