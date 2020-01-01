Frances Johnson dances As The Crow Flies performs on the High Tide stage at the BeachLife Festival at Seaside Lagoon in Redondo Beach on Friday, May 3, 2019. (Photo by Axel Koester, Contributing Photographer)
As the result of an appeal of the project by resident Doug Boswell, the City Council negotiated with the developer QIC to include $2 million in additional street improvements and an 8,000 square-foot skate park, among other concessions.
The new Galleria, which is expected to be completed in 2023, includes outdoor retail and dining, a 150-room hotel, a 300-unit apartment building as well as an office park.
AES buyer and waterfront future
With the proposed buyer of the AES power plant site revealed for the first time in an interview earlier this year, 2019 is coming to an end with few actual developments in the ongoing saga to revitalize the Redondo Beach waterfront.
The future of the AES power plant is still in limbo.
When it comes to the greater Redondo Beach waterfront, the past year has revealed little movement between the city and CenterCal Properties, which are still locked in a legal battle over alleged financial losses when the deal between the two officially fell through in 2018.
Fun Factory closes for good
The biggest story in Redondo Beach in 2019, based on readership, was by far the closure of the Redondo Beach Fun Factory. Few attractions in the beach city garnered as much personal endearment as the Fun Factory.