Each of the beach cities this year created new prohibitions or expanded existing ones against smoking in public and using single-use plastic items.
Manhattan Beach, which was one of the first cities in California to ban single-use plastic bags, created a prohibition this year against the sale of electronic cigarettes and other vapor products in the midst of a national health scare.
It was the only beach city to take such drastic measures against the fairly new devices. Manhattan Beach also extended its plastics ban to foam meat trays beginning in 2020. The city already prohibits the use of plastic straws and other plastic utensils.
El Segundo in December became the latest South Bay city to restrict the use of single-use plastic items, making straws and other utensils available only upon request.
In Redondo Beach earlier this year the city banned mylar balloons and polystyrene products, such as plastic straws and Styrofoam, as well as instituted a city-wide smoking ban, which includes vapor products, though they can still be sold in the city. With few exceptions, the only place to light up in Redondo Beach now is either on private property or in a moving vehicle.
Hermosa Beach, too, in November passed a prohibition on the use of plastic straws, food trays and other plastic utensils.