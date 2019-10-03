The 47th Annual Hometown Fair will bring thousands to Manhattan Beach Oct. 5-6 for food, music and fun in the sun.
Set for 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day the fair offers traditional favorites including games, beer and wine gardens, more than 220 arts and crafts booths, 100-plus pieces of community art at the Joslyn Center as well as live entertainment.
But this year, the fair will incorporate a new sustainability angle, according to Hometown Fair Board Vice President Joe Marcy.
“We heard from the community about sustainability and being more eco-friendly,” Marcy said, noting the fair’s Friday night BBQ will be almost 100% sustainable. “We’re really taken the measures to speak to our vendors to make sure we’re doing our part in this.”
Board President Bea Zimbalist said as an effort to move away from single-use plastic, including water bottles, the fair will have two hydration stations for the first time. The stations will be set up at Dorsey Field and Live Oak Field.
“We know the city really likes to go in the direction of being eco-friendly,” Zimbalist added. “So everyone is encouraged to bring a reusable bottle and fill up.”
Other new elements, according to Zimbalist, include enhancements in the beer garden such a Michelob Ultra Airstream trailer as well as the addition of cornhole and giant Connect Four in the popular area.
There will also be a new photo scavenger hunt aimed at teens and tweens, she added, where competitors collect photos of specific items from around the fair and return to the booth for a prize. They will also be entered into a drawing to win an even bigger prize.
Zimbalist said there will also be a new discount element with the Manhattan Beach 10K set for Oct. 5 where runners will be able to show their race bib to earn $2 off their first beer in the beer garden and $4 off two t-shirts featuring this year’s Manhattan Beach Hometown Fair logo designed by El Porto artist Jon Berry.
“That’s kind of a fun little cross promotion,” Zimbalist said.
The youth Battle of the Bands on Sunday morning features six bands this year instead of the traditional four.
A free speech area and a civic corner, a diaper derby, a toddler trot, fish tacos and, of course, pepper bellies will all make an appearance.
“It’s a well-oiled machine and it’s something that the community has always enjoyed,” said Marcy of the fair elements. “We’re excited to continue some of the traditions and also make some fresh changes too to keep it exciting.”
But the most important thing to remember about the fair, Marcy said, is that it’s all about supporting Manhattan Beach.
“Every part of the fair gives back to the community,” he said. “While people are having a good time, they’re really giving back.”
The main goal of the fair, Zimbalist said, is to support fundraising groups—such as Mira Costa athletic teams in the beer garden or philanthropic groups in the wine garden.
“It’s a great opportunity for people to have a good time over the weekend,” Marcy added. “The community is changing every so often and it’s always been one stable place to go every year and to meet new people or reunite.”