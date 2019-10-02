Featuring a traditional surf contest and other events, the Subaru Pacific Hotdogger Hermosa Beach Championship returns for its fourth year on Saturday, Oct. 5.
Founder Eddie Solt said the event is a celebration of longboarding culture.
“It's about the culture on the beach and the vibe... it's very loose,” Solt said. “We don't have computers or surf coaches or soccer moms, we just have fun.”
Solt said all surfboards are modeled after ones popular in the 1960s.
“It's bringing a lot of the old surfers and the younger kids (together),” Solt said. “It's just a really good time.”
Last year's event attracted surfers from as far away as Australia, according to Solt.
Jeff Belzer and Morgan Sliff won the men's and women's open last year. The competition attracts all ages including the 12 and under co-ed South Bay Skates Division to the 46 and older senior men's Naja's Place Kahuna Division.
There is also a cash purse for all divisions, which is not offered by other surf contests, according to Solt.
New this year is the BeachLife Festival Team Challenge Invite which Solt calls a “very unique heat.”
The top surfboard manufactures in the state were invited to bring their “best representation” of their surfboards to the event. Their competitors are then required to surf on their competition's surfboards in the contest.
“We wanted to do something no one else is doing,” Solt said.
The event also features an award show, car show and art show featuring the works of Brian Bent. The event's headquarters is Crafty Minds Brews + Bites, located at 1031 Hermosa Ave. Cypress Surf Shop, located at 644 Cypress Ave., will host an after party.
For more information, visit hotdoggers.org.