In addition to filling two seats on the Hermosa Beach City Council, the Tuesday, Nov. 5 election will also give Hermosa Beach residents the option of raising the city's Transient Occupancy Tax by 2 percent.
With voter's approval, the city's 12 percent TOT would increase to 14 percent. The TOT is charged only to guests of hotels, motels and short-term lodgers who stay for a period of 30 days or less, according to an impartial analysis of Measure H by City Attorney Mike Jenkins.
“Hotel operators collect the tax when guests pay for their rooms and then pay it monthly to the city,” wrote Jenkins.
According to the “Argument in favor of Measure H,” which was approved by the entire Hermosa Beach City Council, the TOT is “one of the most direct ways for the city to collect revenues from visitors, ensuring that they contribute their fair share for using the City's services.”
“Supporting this measure would generate an estimated additional $550,000 in annual revenue from existing hotel rooms for our General Funds,” according to the “Argument in favor.” “The City will use this revenue to help fund infrastructure/street repairs, park upgrades, and police, fire and paramedic services. By law, 100% of the funds raised by Measure “H” are required to be spent here in Hermosa Beach to fund our local priorities.”
According to the argument, the “2 percent increase would mean an additional $2 per $100 of nightly room rate, or an additional $5 on a $250 per night room which is well within the norm of similar communities.”
No argument against Measure H was submitted.
According to Jenkins, the city has collected a TOT, also known as a “hotel bed tax,” since 1967. In 2015, voters approved increasing the tax by 2 percent, to 12 percent. In fiscal year 2017-2018, TOT revenue amounted to nearly $3.3 million, “representing approximately 8% of general fund revenue. This is a general tax which can be spent to fund general City services.”
According to Hermosa Beach Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau president/CEO Maureen Hunt, “None of our hotels or businesses have expressed opposition to this measure. As such, we are not taking a position on this measure.”
Jenkins said a majority of “yes” votes is required for the measure to pass.
For more information, visit hermosabch.org/electioninfo.
Measure CC
Also on the ballot is Measure CC which, if approved by voters, make the city clerk an appointed position instead of an elected one.
The current city clerk, Elaine Doerfling, is retiring later in the year after serving nearly 30 years with the city. There are no candidates running for the position.
In January, the City Council voted to put a resolution for the election to change the city clerk's position to an appointed office. The city manager will appoint the position. Doerfling supported the council's vote.
According to the city, of Los Angeles County's 88 cities, nearly 77 percent are “appointed, professional” and 80 percent of California city's have appointed clerks.
“Currently there are no requirements that candidates for city clerk must have any specific education, certification, or experience,” according to the city. “Today’s city clerk requires several professional skills, such as keeping voluminous records, minutes and transcripts of all city council meetings, ordinances and resolutions; publishing and updating the Hermosa Beach municipal code; overseeing city elections; and administering compliance with numerous and often complicated state laws and city requirements, including conflict of interest and records retention requirements. With the State’s minimum requirements for holding this elected office, the current method of selection does not guarantee a professional possessing the necessary skills and expertise will be selected for this essential role.”
City Treasurer
City treasurer Karen Nowicki is running unopposed for re-election.