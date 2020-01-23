Nicolette “Nikie” Tedesco, who founded Hermosa Beach's “Thanksgiving at the Pier” in 1970, died Saturday, Jan. 18. She was 93 years old.
Tedesco's memorial service takes place Saturday, Jan. 25, beginning at 1 p.m., at the base of the Hermosa Beach Pier.
According to an interview with The Beach Reporter in 2016, Tedesco said the inspiration for the Thanksgiving dinner, which first took place in her home with home-cooked meals to anyone in need, was after a vision where the Lord picked her up, pulled her to her knees and told her to “feed his sheep.”
“I was so happy because I know God told me to feed my sheep,” said Tedesco in the interview. “That's what I'm here for.”
The first Thanksgiving had 10 turkeys and fed around 250. A few years later the event moved from her apartment to the beach and eventually expanded to more than 30 turkeys and a dozen hams. At its peak, the event reached 2,500 people.
“I tell people, 'If you don't have no place to go, I have an invitation,'” she said.
Tedesco was born into a Catholic family in Chicago in December 1926. She turned to evangelical Christianity when she was 40. She attended Hope Chapel for years and eventually moved to Breakwater Church in Redondo Beach.
Sunny Bray, a pastor at Breakwater Church, said the “church was her family and community.” The community was “her commitment.”
“She was amazingly faithful, honest and kind,” Bray said. “Her love for humanity was second to none... just her dedication, commitment, love, gentleness was remarkable. She's definitely one of a kind.”
In the 2016 interview, Tedesco, then 90 years old, said instead of serving food on Thanksgiving, she spends the day in a chair, praying with others. She said she had a casual relationship with God, calling him “Daddy.”
“I never get tired. I never take a nap," Tedesco said. "I say, 'OK Daddy, what else do you need? Let me know."
According to Bray, Tedesco had a physical disability due to suffering polio when she was a child.
"She never let that dictate what she could and couldn’t do," Bray said. "She would walk miles a day and share her faith for years all over the South Bay. She limped around and as she grew older. The limp became more apparent and she was in great pain, but it never stopped her. She would always say 'no pain, no gain.'”