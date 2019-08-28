South Bay artist Daniel Inez's concept design for a new Hermosa Beach city logo was approved by the Hermosa Beach City Council Tuesday night.
Inez's image was approved over three other designs. Overall there were 48 submissions, including 18 from Hermosa Beach artists, that were submitted. City staff received substantial feedback from the community after the four finalists were chosen. The other finalists were Carissa Catalina and Garrett Burke, who had two of the final four designs.
Hermosa Beach Mayor Stacey Armato wanted more feedback from the community after choosing Inez's design. Within his proposal, Inez had three design options.
“I think we get a good hearty response from our community,” Armato said.
At Tuesday's meeting, Environmental analyst Leeanne Singleton said the artist will “create final logo and create an overall style or branding guide and signage program.” Inez was awarded $1,000 for the winning design.
On Wednesday, Singleton said the next step will be to have Inez refine some of the concepts based on council discussion. Then, she said, the city plans to seek more feedback from the community on those concepts.
Inez, a Redondo Union High School alum, is the owner and creative director at The Pacific Stranded in Hermosa Beach. Inez painted the mural at the parking structure at 13th and Hermosa Avenue that is an ode to punk and skate culture.
Inez said he became involved to “protect the old logo.”
“I grew up here and the idea of that disappearing would bum a lot of people out,” said Inez on Wednesday, who added he considered the task one of updating and giving the current logo a fresh look.
"I’m stoked that the City Council chose me and I’m positive that I can create something both newcomers to the area and natives will be happy with,” said Inez.
According to a staff report, the city has the option of keeping the existing city logo and colors, but staff recommended a style guide and signage program be prepared for how the logo can be used on merchandise and advertising.
Councilmembers said they had a challenging decision since art is “purely subjective,” according to Justin Massey, but Mayor Pro Tem Mary Campbell said Inez's design was a “good concept to work with.”
Councilmember Jeff Duclos said he preferred Catalina's design because to showed the most vitality. But he was opposed to bringing the design to another public vote and suggested they should "take the heat” to “end up with something people will appreciate when they see it.”
“It's never about which one they like, it's about why they don't like any of them,” Duclos said. “That's generally what the conversation is.”