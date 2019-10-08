Hermosa Beach's Lucas Commiso recently became the Hermosa Beach Kiwanis Club's 99th president, and at 24 years old, its second youngest in its 93-year history.
Commiso, a 2013 Mira Costa High School graduate who has gone on to a career in real estate with RE/MAX, became involved with Kiwanis in the beginning of 2018, but back in high school, he received a scholarship from the Kiwanis Club when he graduated.
Commiso, who was given an Emerging Leader award for an adult by Leadership Hermosa Beach in April, said he “wants to leave a legacy of service” in his hometown.
“We should be taking care of the place that we live in and giving back whether we have kids in the school system or not, whether you lived here for one year or 25 years,” Commiso said. “Everyone who calls themselves a resident of Hermosa Beach should put that obligation on themselves to better the community… one person could make a huge difference.”
Commiso's one-year term began on October 1. In its history, Cary Bichlmeier was the youngest individual to serve as the Hermosa Kiwanis President at the age of 23.
Since his time in the Kiwanis Club, Commiso said he's “absorbing as much as I can”' from its veteran members.
“It's the same people who have been doing the same thing for a really long time and they need help,” he said.
Born in Torrance, Commiso started his education in Hermosa Beach schools when his parents moved to the city. After graduating from Mira Costa, he attended the University of California, Riverside where he earned an economics degree in 2017.
Commiso considered going to culinary school after high school with a desire to own and operate his own restaurant. But he followed in the footsteps of his parents who also are in the real estate business.
According to its website, the Hermosa Beach Kiwanis Club was chartered on Feb. 22, 1926 with a mission to “provide community support by providing mentoring and leadership opportunities through community service projects and youth programs.”
As its 99th president, there were some cases where a president became ill, passed away or were unable to complete their term, Commiso hopes to form a financial literacy program “aimed at educating the local youth and students.”
The club will host its Oktoberfest social on Thursday, Oct. 17, at 2515 Valley Drive in Hermosa Beach from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
“This is an attempt to get the community involved,” Commiso said.
To RSVP, call or text (614) 809-2758.
For more information, visit hermosakiwanis.org.