Leadership Hermosa Beach is accepting applications through Wednesday, July 31, for its class of 2020.
Founded by former Mayor Art Yoon, Leadership Hermosa Beach has been educating South Bay residents about city governance for more than 16 years.
Through a 10-month program, participants learn the man functions of city government and complete a project of their choosing to enhance Hermosa Beach.
A maximum of 25 individuals is selected each year to participate. Applicants do not need to be residents of Hermosa Beach.
For more information and to apply, visit leadershiphermosa.org.