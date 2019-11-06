Incumbent Justin Massey and firefighter Mike Detoy look forward to the next five years in public office after claiming two Hermosa Beach City Council seats Tuesday night, Nov. 5, according to results from the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder’s Office.
As of Wednesday morning, all three Hermosa Beach precincts, as well as vote-by-mail ballots, had reported. Massey had nearly 40% of the votes. Detoy had 38% of the vote.
Trent Larson, making his fourth run at a council seat, had about 22% of the vote.
In total, Massey received 1,902 votes, Detoy 1,821 votes and Larson 1,063, according to election results. The election won’t be final until later this month with provisional and other ballots likely still outstanding.
“We're going to work with the district to finish North School,” Massey said about future priorities on the City Council in his second term. “We're going to finish the city fire station. We're going to rebuild the city yard. We're going to focus on delivering core services ... and doing it with a balanced budget.”
Massey thanked his supporters on Tuesday evening.
“It’s a reflection of the hard work from a lot of people,” Massey said. “There are obviously issues that divide us, but there are as many if not more issues that unite us.”
Detoy, a newcomer to the council race, said Wednesday morning that one of his main goals in office would be to make public safety a consideration with every decision the City Council makes to keep Hermosa Beach the “best little beach town.”
“You need experiences that I can bring to the table with my personal experiences of being a firefighter and being passionate about emergency preparedness,” Detoy said.
Detoy added, “I definitely want to increase the stakeholder's (involvement)... from our small business owners to residents who may not be that well engaged, reach out to them to make sure they are involved in decisions and get their ideas and make sure everyone has a seat at the table.”
Detoy said election night that he put a lot of work into campaigning.
“It’s been two months of knocking on doors, talking to voters, listening to business owners to see how we could help improve Hermosa Beach,” Detoy said. “There are so many people who love this town and want to improve it, just seeing that passion is inspiring.”
Larson said he focused his campaign on bringing tax dollars into town, on visible improvements and on building a “political organization within Hermosa Beach.” On Tuesday evening he said he would still be active in the community but disappointed if he did not get the votes.
“I don't know if I ever run again, but certainly we've built, myself along with others who have helped me, have built a political organization within Hermosa Beach. We have (Facebook page) Advocates for Hermosa Beach, we lean on the more conservative side and I'm the chief spokesman.”
Those elected on Tuesday will serve five-year terms in order to bring the city in compliance with state election law. That law requires cities to align their elections with statewide primaries and general elections.
—David Rosenfeld contributed