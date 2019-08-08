Redondo Beach’s Bridgett Kassel and a friend were the first in line, waiting for a chance to see music superstar Taylor Swift honored at the Teen Choice Awards.
They arrived just before 2 a.m. Thursday.
Kassel said they had never seen Swift in concert so they decided to get four of the 3,000 wristbands reserved for locals.
When they arrived, there was no one in line.
“We thought we were in the wrong place, so we waited for somebody else to be the first,” Kassel said.
The city of Hermosa Beach had 3,000 wristbands reserved for residents of that city, Redondo Beach and Manhattan Beach for the event which takes place Sunday, Aug. 11 on the sand, just east of the Hermosa Beach pier.
About an hour before Kassel got to the east lawn of the Community Center, Hermosa Beach's Monica Scott arrived on the scene at the corner of Pacific Coast Highway and Pier Avenue.
Scott, calling herself part of the “Lyndon Street contingency,” was just there to scope it all out for her neighbors. The wristbands were doled out four per adult with proof of residency required.
Scott sent a group text: “I said 'all clear. No one's here,'” so she went home.
At 2:05 a.m., her neighbor Raymond Jackson, part of the “Lyndon Street contingency” arrived.
“I came and I said I'm not going back home,” Jackson said.
Another beach cities' resident, George Gonzales, who drove past the community center Wednesday night to see if a line was forming, arrived early Thursday to get tickets for his children. His daughter is a college student who is coming back home for the event.
“What we do for our children,” Gonzales said as he shook his head.
By about 10 a.m., the east lawn of the Community Center was filled with hundreds of mostly adults, queued up throughout yellow caution tape.
Organizers, who earlier predicted a Friday distribution might not be needed, began handing out the wristbands before the scheduled 11 a.m. start.