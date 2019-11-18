Hermosa Valley School, located at 1645 Valley Drive, received a report Friday, Nov. 15 about a student threatening to use a gun on campus, but it turned out to be unsubstantiated, according to Hermosa Beach Police.
Hermosa Beach City School District officials notified Hermosa Beach police they had received a report from a student that another student at Hermosa Valley had threatened to shoot specific students at the school.
After an initial threat assessment, and speaking with the students involved, the threat was determined to be unsubstantiated.
“The Hermosa Beach School District and the HBPD always take these reports very seriously,” said Sgt. Robert Higgins in a statement. “This incident is still under review by School Officials and the HBPD.”