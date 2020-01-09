Hermosa Beach City School District Superintendent Pat Escalante announced her retirement at the January 8 school board meeting. Her last day after eight years as superintendent will be June 30.
“It has been an honor and privilege to serve in a leadership role in my own community,” said Escalante in a letter sent to district families on Thursday.
On Thursday, Escalante said in an interview that her retirement was “something that was very well planned out.”
“I've been working with the board for over a year about my retirement," said Escalante. "This is a really good time for me professionally and personally."
According to the school district, they will be sending out a stakeholder survey next week seeking feedback “which will be used by a district consultant to develop a profile of important traits for the next superintendent of schools to possess.”
“It's something that they take very seriously,” said Escalante of the board's role in hiring a new superintendent. “They want to make sure that they have access to both inside and outside candidates and do it in a manner that is well organized and is fair to everyone that is interested.”
According to the school district, Escalante has been a resident of Hermosa Beach for over 40 years. She holds a BS degree in Education from the University of Southern California and an MA in Organizational Management from the University of LaVerne.
For nearly 20 years, Pat was a volunteer in the district and community while her children attended school in HBCSD and at Mira Costa High School.
Escalante has been a teacher on special assignment in Manhattan Beach Unified School District, a district administrator in the Beverly Hills Unified School District, and principal of Hermosa Valley School prior to becoming superintendent.
During her time in HBUSD, according to the district, she has led the district in the re-organization of special education programs, implementation of Common Core Standards, a new funding formula, the Measure S Facilities Program, which includes the construction of North School, standardized classrooms to support digital learning through 1:1 technology, a focus on Wellness programs and professional development, and has built strong relationships with the employee association HBEA.