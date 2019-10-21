The deadline for the 10th annual Hermosa Beach residential parking permit design competition for 2020-2021 is Oct. 31.
The permit parking design competition is open to all current residents and is limited to one entry per resident.
Submit artwork in original file format and in layers if applicable, depending on drawing program used. File may be submitted electronically to Susan Asencion at susana@hermoabch.org.
Artwork can also be mailed or dropped off at Hermosa Beach City Hall, Finance Cashier, 1315 Valley Drive, Room 101. Submit with the entry, name, address, phone number and email.
For a permit design template form and instruction sheet as well as a gallery of past winners, visit hermosabch.org.