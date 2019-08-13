The Hermosa Beach Museum will host a monthly lecture series beginning Thursday, Aug. 22 that focuses on the history of South Bay aviation, Native Americans and the Port of Los Angeles.
South Bay Aviation with Lynn Jenson is the first lecture on Aug. 22, beginning at 7:30 p.m.
Marc Beherec hosts a lecture on “Native Americans of the South Bay, Sept. 5, beginning at 7:30 p.m. The lecture touches upon Hermosa Beach’s early history as well as the major archaeological sites in and around Hermosa Beach.
On Oct. 3, also at 7:30 p.m., Marifrances Trivelli discusses the history of the Port of Los Angeles, as well as the Los Angeles Maritime Museum and its ongoing renovation project.
The lecture series is free.
The Hermosa Beach Museum is located at 710 Pier Ave.
For more information, visit hermosabeachhistoricalsociety.org