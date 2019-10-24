“Beatnik Alley,” the ninth mural in the Hermosa Beach Murals Project, was unveiled Wednesday on the side wall of Watermans on Pier Plaza.
Timothy Robert Smith's work merges three landmarks in the city's history and Beatnik past—the Insomniac coffeehouse, Either/Or Bookstore and the Lighthouse jazz club.
Featured in the mural are Howard Rumsey, who helped create a hub for West Coast jazz in 1949 with his Lighthouse All-Stars; Legendary trumpeter Dizzy Gillespie: Young Linda Ronstadt as a waitress at the Insomniac before she become a singing star; a young Miles Davis; Gloria Cadena, who still books jazz at The Lighthouse; and writer Leonard Wibberley.
Wednesday's event was the main fundraiser for the Hermosa Beach Murals Project, which will complete its goal of 10 murals in 10 years in 2020.