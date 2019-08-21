The Hermosa Beach Kiwanis Club presents the 11th annual Taste at the Beach fundraiser Saturday, Aug. 24, from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., at Hermosa Beach Community Center, located at 710 Pier Ave.
Proceeds for the event will benefit Hermosa Beach City School District.
The event features wine, craft beer, and gourmet dishes from the area's top restaurants, caterers and wine vendors, a live jazz band featuring Brian Sisson, and a silent auction.
Guests will receive a commemorative wine glass, hors d'oeuvre tray and unlimited sips and bites.
Tickets are $65 per person online at tasteatthebeach.org, or $75 at the door.