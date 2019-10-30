The city of Hermosa Beach will host a Cypress District walking tour and study session Thursday, Nov. 7, beginning at 5:30 p.m.
The walking tour will meet at the corner of Cypress Avenue and 6th Street, beginning at 5:30 p.m. The study session begins at 7 p.m. at the Hermosa Beach City Hall Council Chambers, located at 1315 Valley Drive.
The Hermosa Beach Planning Commission is holding this special meeting as part of the city’s efforts to implement the future vision for the “Cypress District” as expressed in PLAN Hermosa. PLAN Hermosa identifies this district as appropriate for creative light industrial uses, and the allowance of some retail uses accessory to the creative design or production uses.
The Planning Commission will be evaluating the existing conditions, and discussing possible modifications to the M-1 Light Manufacturing zoning standards. The commission will be exploring whether permitted uses and zoning standards in the M-1 zone should be modified to allow businesses to host special events and provide limited retail sales as accessory uses. The commission will also discuss possible changes to how certain uses such as art studios and/or galleries are defined, as well as other ways to implement the vision in PLAN Hermosa for the Cypress District.
Following the Study Session, the Planning Commission will be formally considering modifications to the M-1 zoning standards at its regular meeting on Nov. 19. The Planning Commission recommendations will lead to City Council consideration of amendments to the Municipal Code at a future meeting.
For more information, visit hermosabeach.gov.