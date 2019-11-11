The Hermosa Beach Historical Society held its fifth annual “Dancing Through the Decades” gala on Nov. 9, at the St. Cross Church in Hermosa Beach. The theme was “Eighties Glitzy Prom” in keeping with the event's theme over its history.
The event featured dinner from Bottle Inn, cocktails courtesy of Uncorked and King Harbor Brewing and live entertainment from local band Juke Box.
The mission of HBHS is to acquire, preserve, and interpret historical memorabilia and other materials pertaining to the history of Hermosa Beach. Benefits from the gala assist in paying for museum staffing, exhibits and educational programs.