The Hermosa Beach City School District will shortly begin the search for a new superintendent to replace the retiring Pat Escalante.
In June, Escalante will retire after eight years as superintendent. Students, staff, parents, and the community are invited to participate in the superintendent selection process by sharing their input through an online survey.
The purpose of the survey is to collect feedback from stakeholders about the leadership qualities, expertise, and experiences that matter most in a superintendent. The survey may take five to ten minutes and must be completed by Thursday, Jan. 23.
Visit https://tinyurl.com/HBCSDsuperSurvey to take the survey.
Survey results and comments are anonymous, but not confidential. No one will know who submitted a particular comment, however, the results will be made public with redacted references to specific individuals.
For more information, visit hbcsd.org.