The next and last Hermosa Beach City Council candidate debate will take place Wednesday, Oct. 16, from 7 to 9 p.m., at the Hermosa Beach City Council Chambers, located at 1315 Valley Drive.
Running for two seats, which are five-year terms, are incumbent Justin Massey; Trent Larson, a major accounts manager who has run for city council in the past; and first-time candidate and firefighter Michael Detoy, who was appointed to the Emergency Preparedness Commission in 2017.
The event is sponsored by Leadership Hermosa.
The debate will be broadcast live and re-aired on Spectrum Cable Channel 8 and Frontier FIOS Channel 31, up until the Nov. 5, election day.
For more information, visit Hbneighborhood.org, or hermosabch.org.