The Hermosa Beach City Council candidate debate will take place Monday, Sept. 30, from 7 to 9 p.m., at the Hermosa Beach City Council Chambers, located at 1315 Valley Drive.
Running for two seats, which are five-year terms, are incumbent Justin Massey; Trent Larson, a major accounts manager who has run for city council in the past; and first-time candidate and firefighter Michael Detoy, who was appointed to the Emergency Preparedness Commission in 2017.
Councilmember Jeff Duclos said in August he was not going to run for another term.
The event is sponsored by the Hermosa Beach Neighborhood Association, which has sponsored numerous candidate debates since the special election of 2006.
Public safety and quality of life issues in Hermosa Beach will be among the topics addressed by the candidates. The future of residential and commercial development in Hermosa Beach will also be discussed.
The debate will be broadcast live and re-aired on Spectrum Cable Channel 8 and Frontier FIOS Channel 31, up until the Nov. 5, election day.
For more information, visit Hbneighborhood.org, or hermosabch.org.