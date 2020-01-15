Hermosa Beach resident Katrina Zawojski created the winning design in the 10th annual Residential Parking Permit Design Contest it was announced Tuesday by Finance Director Viki Copeland at the Hermosa Beach City Council meeting.
Her design, which will appear on the City’s 2020-2021 residential parking permits, features the city’s name surrounded by vibrant hues of pink and blue along with palm trees, abstract ocean waves, and a dolphin’s tale.
Zawojski, who works as a senior copywriter for a local toy company, said her fascination with typography drove her design approach.
Zawojski will receive a residential parking permit at no charge and the honor of seeing her colorful design on parking permits ending Feb. 28, 2021.
“I’m really excited and a little relieved,” said Zawojski. “I talked myself out of entering this contest for the past five years. So finally committing to the project was an accomplishment in itself. My personal goal — and wish for everyone — is to continue to go after creative endeavors, no matter how intimidating they may seem at the start.”
Residential parking permit renewal information for 2020–21 permits will be mailed the week of Jan. 27. At that time, residents may renew online or by mail to avoid standing in line.
Over-the-counter sales will begin Feb. 3 at City Hall, located 1315 Valley Drive, Room 101, Monday through Thursday during normal office hours, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Residents need proof of residency.
For more information, visit hermosabeach.gov/i-want-to/apply-for/parking-permit-residential.