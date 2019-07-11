The California Coastal Commission has given the Hermosa Beach City School District approval to move ahead with the project for demolition and reconstruction of North School on its current site.
The commission considered the case on July 10 in San Luis Obispo, with residents and district members on hand for the proceedings. The final vote was 11-0 in support of the project.
The commission’s approval comes with seven special conditions relating to landscaping, pollution prevention, runoff after the site is redeveloped, local sensitive species, parking management and parking signage.
“This is a big step forward for the reconstruction of North School and we are very appreciative of the commission’s thoughtful and deliberative considerations,” said Superintendent, Pat Escalante, who attended the hearing, in a statement. “We are also grateful to everyone in the district and throughout our community who took the time to put their efforts and voices into this process.”
The California Coastal Commission, which was established by a voter initiative in 1972, is committed to protecting and enhancing California’s coast and ocean for present and future generations.
A general obligation bond, Measure S, was passed in June 2016 by Hermosa Beach voters, which funds $59 million to rebuild North School, to help relieve overcrowding at Hermosa Valley and View and eliminate portable classrooms at both campuses.
Many residents have raised concerns about various issues including traffic, parking, safety and the scope of the project.